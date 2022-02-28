RUBIDOUX (CBSLA) — A raging four-alarm fire torched a pallet yard in Rubidoux Sunday evening, destroying multiple buildings, cars, utility poles and trees in the process.
The fire was reported sometime around 8 p.m. at a pallet yard in the 2400 block of Rubidoux Boulevard, according to the CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.
Huge plumes of smoke could be seen from the distance as dumpsters, vehicles and hundreds of pallets caught fire at MTZ Pallet Solutions on Rubidoux Boulevard. Telephone poles also caught fire, burning through the electrical lines.
The windy conditions quickly pushed the fire throughout the yard, which measured about 100 yards by 100 yards in size.
Multiple agencies responded to assist, including the Orange County Fire Authority, and Murrieta, Ontario, Hemet, Corona and Riverside fire departments.
Forward spread on the fire was not stopped until around 11 p.m. The pallet yard was destroyed, along with building, several outbuildings and several vehicles.
There was no word of any injuries.
The cause is under investigation.