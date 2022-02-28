WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for a man who broke into a West Hollywood jewelry store Sunday morning and made off with thousand of dollars’ worth of items.
The break-in occurred at about 6 a.m. at Georgiano Fine Jewelry, located in the 800 block of Huntley Drive.
The store posted surveillance video of the break-in on social media. The owner said the suspect stole rings, gold jewelry parts and other customer orders valued at around $25,000 to $30,000.
“About five customer ring orders that I’m making, it’s not their merchandise, it’s mine that I’m doing. Friday I have to give to someone who’s proposing, and that ring is gone,” owner Jean Georgian told CBSLA Monday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.