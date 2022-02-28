COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder with a firearm led police in a high-speed pursuit on several surface streets through Orange County.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies began chasing the suspect at about noon, and the chase wound its way across the region’s freeways including the 91, 5, and 405 freeways.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted in connection with an incident that happened in Alhambra over the weekend.

The suspect, in a gray sedan, was seen driving at high speeds on surface streets, on road shoulders and center dividers, blowing through stop signs and stop lights, and going the wrong way, nearly hitting oncoming traffic at one point.

Police say the driver will also face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon against an officer for an incident that happened during the pursuit.

Sky 9 showed the driver got out of the sedan in a neighborhood cul-de-sac and jumped a wall, and was seen running with a gun in his hand toward an office complex. He was later spotted trying to get into a red vehicle that had its driver’s side door open and apparently threatened a worker who backed off with his hands up.

The suspect was unable to drive off in the car and tried to run off on foot again, but deputies had arrived by then, and took him into custody.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.