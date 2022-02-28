LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An aspiring actor who has appeared on “Lucifer” and “S.W.A.T.” and a Hollywood woman face federal charges Monday of operating a drug-delivery business that resulted in at least one fatal opioid overdose.

The federal indictment alleges 36-year-old Mucktarr Kather Sei, whose stage name is Kather Sei, of delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose. Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Mirela Todorova was the mastermind behind the drug trafficking ring, using Sei and several other drivers to deliver counterfeit oxycodone pills across Los Angeles County.

According to the federal indictment, Todorova gave cell phones and drugs, including counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, to Sei and other delivery drivers, and occasionally handled deliveries herself. Todorova gave Sei the keys to her Hollywood apartment so Sei could access the supply of narcotics while she was in Mexico, from where she managed her drug-delivery service as she tended to her pet jaguar Princess, federal prosecutors said. Todorova allegedly took payment by giving Sei and her other drivers her electronic payment user names, which included “$clubmimi,” “@clubmimi,” “@mimiclub,” and 123mimi@gmail.com.

With those arrangements in place, when a 37-year-old man sent an order for oxycodone pills to Todorova’s phone number on Nov. 15 and 16 of 2020, Sei called the man from a phone given to him by Todorova and delivered the fentanyl-laced pills to the man’s Beverly Hills home, prosecutors alleged. The unidentified man died from an overdose.

But even before the fatal overdose, Todorova’s other customers were concerned about the safety of the other oxycodone pills the operation was distributing, prosecutors said. Several weeks before the Beverly Hills man’s fatal overdose, another customer texted Todorova, “Yo mimi the oxys are dirty [sic].”

Both were charged with one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. A superseding indictment filed last week also charged Todorova with two previously alleged drug counts in connection with the seizure of cocaine and MDMA at her home in March of 2021.

Sei was arrested on Saturday and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in the case. Todorova — who holds U.S., Bulgarian, and Canadian citizenship — remains in custody without bail after being charged last year for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy. She is also scheduled to appear in court Monday for a status conference in her case.