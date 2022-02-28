LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A megamansion in Bel-Air, one of the most expensive homes in the world, is going up for auction.
Nicknamed “The One,” the 105,000-square-foot home located at 944 Airole Way includes 20 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, a bowling alley, a private nightclub, a movie theater, a library, a day spa and a 30-car garage.
There’s also another three small villas on the four-acre property.
It was first marketed by its developer for $500 million. However, last year the developer defaulted on $100 million of debt, which sent it to the courts, forcing the auction.
It’s currently being listed at $295 million. If it sells at that number, it would be the most expensive residential property to sell in California.
The mansion goes up for auction at 7 p.m. Monday here.