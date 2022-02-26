MALIBU (CBSLA) — Malibu Canyon Road was closed for an extended period of time Saturday evening after a multi-vehicle collision.
California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert after reports that the two-car roll-over collision was blocking bout the north and southbound lanes of the roadway.
According to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials on the scene, one person was pronounced dead upon arrival by first responders. Six other people were injured in the incident, four of which are said to be in critical condition and will require an airlift to receive medical attention.
Multiple victims in the incident required emergency extraction methods from fire crews on scene.
Authorities recommended that anyone planning on heading through the area use alternate routes.
It was unclear what caused the collision and for how long the road would be closed as law enforcement conducted their investigation into the incident.
