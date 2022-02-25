SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help to track down a warehouse manager suspected of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer.
READ MORE: Memorial Service Held For LA County Fire Department Captain Steven McCann Who Died On Duty
Carlitos Peralta, 33, was the manager of one of the seven warehouses owned nationwide by Covid Clinic, 3401 W. MacArthur Blvd. The warehouses are where COVID tests are stored before they are shipped to clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools, and hotels.READ MORE: LA County Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate
Police say Peralta had access to the company’s shipping and delivery system and had nearly 100 shipments of COVID tests sent to his home from multiple warehouses. The total amount of loss is estimated to be $1,000,575, according to Santa Ana police.MORE NEWS: Biden Selects Ketanji Brown Jackson As Supreme Court Nominee
Anyone with information about Peralta or his whereabouts can call Santa Ana police Detective Rashad Wilson at (714) 254-8551 or via email at rashadwilson@santa-ana.org.