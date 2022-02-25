LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even in expensive California, the sight of $6 for a gallon of regular gas is still a shock.
Sky 2 spotted the stunning sight Thursday night at the corner of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards, near the Beverly Center – a Mobile gas station displaying $6.15 for a gallon of regular gas.
The average price of a gallon self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County continues to rise steadily, reaching its 19th record in 22 days on Friday by increasing $2.6 cents to $4.848. The average price has increased 22 times in 25 days, rising 17.7 cents in that time, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
Orange County is feeling the pain at the pump too, after notching its 18th record since Feb. 3 with an increase of 2.5 cents to $4.827. The price of a gallon of regular gas has gone up 13 times in 15 days.
Experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is behind the surging gas prices because Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers. Immediately after the invasion, the price of a barrel of crude oil surpassed the $100 mark for the first time in eight years.
The U.S. doesn't import oil from Russia, but experts say there's a domino effect.
Higher prices are also being pressured up by a report released this week indicating that West Coast gasoline supplies are at their lowest levels for the year, according to Doug Shupe of the Automobile Club of Southern California.