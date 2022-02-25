Rialto Police officers were sent to North Riverside Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Friday, after dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from staff at the medical clinic who detailed a disturbance caused by a female patient. When authorities arrived on scene they located Lashay Grayes in the lobby of the clinic.

They found an undisclosed broken item on the floor, and Grayes acting in an irrational manner towards the staff who would not release a medical file pertaining to her daughter.

The staff was located hiding in an office, and upon interview, they disclosed that Grayes started acting in an angry fashion after they denied her requests for the file. It was then that she began throwing items in the lobby, breaking a Plexiglas barrier that sat between patrons and the medical clinic staff at the front desk.

One of the members of the management team at the clinic was able to apprehend Grayes, performing a citizen’s arrest for the damage that she caused in the business, which officers accepted upon arrival.

They attempted to place the woman in handcuffs, which she both refused and resisted. She then attacked the officers, biting one of them in the leg in the process. They were finally able to take Grayes into custody after several minutes, securing her in a safety restraint.

She was first transported to a nearby hospital for treatment after complaints of pain, before she was booked at West Valley Detention on charges of Battery on a Peace Officer, Resisting an Officer with Violence, Criminal Threats, Disturbing the Peace and Vandalism.

Her bail is set at $50,000.

Two of the officers involved were also treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries sustained.

Rialto Police Department asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (909) 820-2550.