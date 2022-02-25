VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A man was killed in a road rage shooting on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Thursday night and the gunman remains at large.
The shooting occurred at 7:46 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway near Nisqualli Road, according to California Highway Patrol.
The situation unfolded after the driver of a black GMC SUV got into a road rage incident with the male driver of a yet unidentified sedan, CHP said.
The two men exited the freeway, pulled over onto the shoulder of the Nisqualli Road offramp and got out of their vehicles.
The sedan’s driver then produced a gun and opened fire on the driver of the GMC.
The GMC’s driver died of several gunshot wounds. His name was not immediately released. The gunman sped away and remains on the loose.
The northbound 15 Freeway was briefly shut down, but has since fully reopened.