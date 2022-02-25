WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — As the images of war continue to fill the world scene, many are trying to find ways to help the Ukrainian people but are running into roadblocks.

“I’m glad they have internet because that’s the way they’re talking,” said owner of Spaulding Pharmacy Alexander Konopov. “It’s deplorable over there. I’m asking what can we do to help with but it looks like we cannot send anything.”

Konopov moved from Kyiv in the 1980s. He is trying to send supplies but with an active warzone in his home country, he’s beginning to feel helpless.

“It’s a no-fly zone and nobody knows or expected it would happen like this,” he said.

Konopov is not the only one running into obstacles, larger organizations are struggling to get aid into Ukraine.

“We’ve been trying to make contact which has been difficult with hospitals and local groups,” said CEO Direct Relief Thomas Tighe.

The Santa Barbara organization provides prescription medications and medical supplies to more than 100 countries worldwide. While they were able to get supplies into Ukraine before the invasion began, the active warzone has added more obstacles making it extremely difficult to get aid in.

“The challenge being in these war situations the logistic channels clampdown that are controlled by the military,” said Tighe.

Direct Relief has diverted its attention to neighboring countries where many Ukrainians are fleeing.

UNICEF and other charities are is asking people to send financial donations to help bring in clean water, psychological support, and educational supplies after schools were damaged and destroyed.

Below is a list of organizations sending aid to Ukrainians:

ShelterBox USA

ShelterBox USA has worked to shelter more than 1.5 million people in more than 100 countries around the world since its inception in 2000. ShelterBox has worked in eastern Europe before, sending volunteers to Ukraine in 2003 and 2008, in Romania in 2005 and 2006 and to Russia in 2012. They also sent an assessment team into Ukraine in 2014.

Direct Relief

Since January 2021, Direct Relief has supplied Ukrainian healthcare providers with more than $27 million in medical aid. But because of the escalating violence closing logistical channels, making it nearly impossible to send aid, and with thousands fleeing Ukraine, Direct Relief began to work with the countries bordering Ukraine.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

Founded in 2016, Revived Soldiers Ukraine has worked to help field and army hospitals treat wounded by funding their medication and medical supplies. They have so far helped 50 wounded Ukrainian soldiers since its inception.

Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine gathers supplies such as clothes, shoes, diapers and medicine and delivers them as aid packages to Ukraine. One of their humanitarian efforts called Heart2Heart is asking for shoes and clothing for children as well as wheelchairs, anti decubitus pillows and personal hygiene items for wounded soldiers.

Hromada

The Hromada run charity, Anhelyk Foundation, provides college scholarships and $50 per child for families whose parents have died during in the escalating violence in eastern Ukraine.

International Committee of the Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross has worked to repair thousands of not only homes damaged or destroyed in Ukraine but also hospitals and schools. They are also working to help provide mental health and educational services.