LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California system received a record 210,840 freshman applications for fall 2022, with UCLA leading the way, according to figures released Thursday.
"The University of California remains an institution of choice for so many hardworking prospective undergraduates," UC President Michael V. Drake said in a statement. "This diverse group of students has shown their commitment to pursuing higher education and we are thrilled they want to join us at UC."
The applications marked a 0.5% jump from fall 2021 when 203,700 freshmen applied.
Many of the students who applied sent applications to multiple campuses in the nine-university system.
Of the universities, UCLA received the most applications at 149,779 and UC Irvine received 119,165.
Out of the students applying, 132,337 were California residents while 47,103 are out-of-state and 31,400 are international students.
