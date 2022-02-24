POMONA (CBSLA) — Pomona Police Department officers took three people into custody Wednesday on multiple gun and drug related charges.
The three suspects initially attracted the attention of the officers after committing a traffic infraction at around 10 p.m. on Mayfair and White avenues. They began following the white Dodge Challenger that the suspects were in, and witnessed a second infraction, which caused them perform a traffic stop.READ MORE: Exclusive: Uber Eats Driver May Sue Snoop Dogg For Posting Personal Info On Instagram
The officers patted down the three suspects and performed a vehicle search, which revealed two loaded firearms and a backpack filled with methamphetamines disguised as fully-sealed candy packages. They also found multiple hypodermic needles and syringes, as well as a large amount of cash.READ MORE: Business Owners Prepare For Relaxed Mandate On Friday
Pomona Sergeat Mark Medellin also detailed that Angulo admitted to having more illegal drugs hidden under his pants.
Authorities identified the suspects as Pomona residents Jesse Quinteros, 38, and Rachelle Lopez, 41, and San Dimas resident Daniel Angulo, 32. All three were taken into custody on various drug and weapons charges. They also arrested Angulo as a felon in possession of a firearm and Lopez was arrested for transport of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.MORE NEWS: WeHo's Large Russian And Ukrainian Population Closely Following Invasion
They were all taken to Pomona City Jail, where they were booked on the several charges.