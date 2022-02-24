HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — A one-story residential blaze took Los Angeles Fire Department crews just over 20 minutes to extinguish Thursday.
The one-story home was well-involved with flames when firefighters arrived on North Stanley Avenue.
Sky9 Chopper flew over the home, where the fire appeared to be contained as crews were engaged with an offensive mode of attack.
LAFD reported that it took exactly 23 minutes for the 32 firefighters on scene to knock down the flames.
They are now investigating the cause of the fire.
LAFD Alert- Hollywood Hills West Structure Fire 1722 N Stanley Av MAP: https://t.co/ESxi5Ylmfd FS41; One-story crafstman home with heavy fire showing. Offensive mode. DETAILS: https://t.co/LJb4KOHMVF
— LAFD (@LAFD) February 25, 2022