INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Justin Bieber has postponed his show at the Forum in Inglewood scheduled for Thursday due to “the ongoing COVID situation within the Justice Tour family.”
"Please be advised that the Justin Bieber concert previously scheduled to take place at the Forum on February 24, 2022, has been rescheduled to July 2, 2022," the Forum said on its website.
The venue noted that tickets will automatically be valid for the new date.
The postponement comes days after Bieber postponed his Las Vegas show due to a positive COVID-19 case within the tour.
On Saturday, the Justice World Tour announced that its Las Vegas show, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, had been rescheduled.