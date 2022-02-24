NORWALK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were engaged in a pursuit with a felony vandalism suspect Thursday evening.
READ MORE: CHP Investigating Fatal Shooting On 15 Freeway In Victorville
The pursuit began just before 11 p.m., near Norwalk. The suspect led authorities through Norwalk, Bellflower, Gardena and several other Southland communities as he fled via both highways including the 110, 710, 105 and 91 Freeways, as well as surface streets.
At 11:05 p.m, the vehicle briefly slowed down to allow two passengers in the vehicle bail on foot, but proceeded to flee from authorities. The suspect could be seen driving without headlights, dodging other drivers on the road and driving at extremely high speeds.
The front bumper of the vehicle flew off after the front end dragged on the road due to the high speeds and reckless driving of the individual.READ MORE: Exclusive: Uber Eats Driver May Sue Snoop Dogg For Posting Personal Info On Instagram
California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit at 11:22 p.m., as the driver of the vehicle began to travel primarily using highways.
The hood of the vehicle popped open as the suspect continued to flee from authorities just before 11:30 p.m., completely obscuring the suspect’s vision.MORE NEWS: Business Owners Prepare For Relaxed Mandate On Friday
Shortly after, the suspect stopped on the 10 East near Maple Avenue, where he and another passenger exited the vehicle, where they were immediately apprehended by officers who were in pursuit.