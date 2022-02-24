LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Sally Kellerman has reportedly died at 84-years-old.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, she died Thursday morning in a Woodland Hills assisted care facility after a battle with dementia.
Most known for her role as “Hot Lips” Houlihan in “M*A*S*H,” which earned her an Oscar-nomination, Kellerman was a native Californian whose acting career began in 1957, when she premiered in “Reform School Girl.” She also starred in one of the first episode of the very first season of ‘Star Trek’ back in 1966. Kellerman was also featured in several other television shows like “The Young and the Restless, “The Twilight Zone,” and “90210.”
Kellerman is survived by her son Jack Krane, whose father was American screenwrite Jonathan Kane. Her daughter, Hannah, died in 2016.