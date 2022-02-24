LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Six students from Loyola Marymount University will get the chance to meet virtually with Pope Francis Thursday.
The students will take part in an event titled “Building Bridges,” along with students from other Catholic Universities from North and South America.
Pope Francis will discuss the "contributions of students who are migrants or children of migrants."
The event will begin at 10 a.m.
The students are being divided into regional delegations, and each will pick a spokesperson to speak with the Pope.
"We are honored that Loyola Marymount University students will be able to join the Holy Father in this honest sharing of experiences and hopes," said Cecilia Gonzalez-Andrieu, LMU professor of Theological Studies, in a statement. "Pope Francis's commitment to justice resonates greatly with college and university students seeking to make their own positive impact on the world, and this event inspires us all to think of how best to build such a world."
The event will be open to the public and can be watched live here.