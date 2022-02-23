NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A 64-year-old New Mexico man has been convicted in the 1980 rape and murder of a 79-year-old Anaheim woman.

Andre William Lepere was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the killing of Viola Hagenkord in her Anaheim apartment in February of 1980. Jurors also found true a sentencing enhancement for murder during the commission of a rape.

The case was cold for decades until FBI officials did genealogical research that led authorities to Lepere, prosecutors said in a trial brief. Lepere was arrested at his New Mexico home in April of last year for the Anaheim murder.

Hagenkord was born in 1900, and prosecutors say she “habitually friendly” to the neighbors who lived alongside her at an apartment complex at 2555 W. Winston Road, according to a trial brief from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Her neighbors, who had become concerned when they didn’t see her for a couple of days, found her body on Feb. 18, 1980.

Prosecutors said Hagenkord was found nude on her bed, and a vomit-soaked pillow case was made into a gag and wrapped around her mouth. Blood stains were found on the bed under her pelvic area, according to prosecutors, and empty beer cans were found in the apartment. Prosecutors say Hagenkord died from choking on the gag.

Lepere lived near Hagenkord at the time of the killing and was described as an alcoholic who had recently separated from his spouse, prosecutors said.

Sentencing for Lepere was scheduled for May 13.

