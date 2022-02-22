LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities were called to the scene of a reported dog attack in Lancaster, which injured four people Tuesday.
An early report from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detailed that several people were allegedly attacked by a pitbull for unknown reasons. One of those individuals was reportedly unconscious and not breathing.
The incident occurred at what appeared to be an RV encampment at 20th Street West and Avenue G in Lancaster just after 3 p.m.
That individual was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment and their condition was unknown.
Lancaster area Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.