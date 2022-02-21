ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Two men speeding away from the scene of a shooting outside an Anaheim restaurant were killed when the SUV they were riding in slammed into a pole early Monday morning.
According to Anaheim police, at 12:10 a.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of West La Palma Avenue, in the area of the El Cangrejo Nice restaurant. Investigators learned that a suspect had fired gunshots into the air, but no one was struck.
As officers arrived on scene, they saw a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer speeding away. The SUV ran several red lights before careening into a pole at the intersection of Brookhurst Street and La Palma Avenue, police said, about a mile from the shooting.
The two men in the Chevy died at the scene. They were not immediately identified.
The suspect who fired the gunshots was not believed to be one of the two men in the speeding SUV, police said. That suspect was detained at the scene. It’s also unclear how the men in the SUV were linked to the shooting.