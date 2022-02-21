SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A sewage spill in Newport Beach prompted the closure of ocean water near the west end of Newport Bay from 8th Street, the OC Health Care Agency announced Monday.
According to the agency, the spill of approximately 35,000 to 50,000 gallons was caused by a blockage of a sewer line of a restaurant in Newport Bay.READ MORE: Two Killed After SUV Slams Into Pole While Speeding From Scene Of Anaheim Shooting
The affected ocean water area will remain closed to swimming, surfing, and diving until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards.
For information call (714) 433-6400 or visit OCBeachinfo.com.
To report a sewage spill, please call (714) 433-6419.