Steph Curry, LeBron James Lead Team LeBron To All-Star Win But while Curry made 16 3-pointers and was named the game's MVP, it was James' fadeaway that gave his team the win in his 19th All-Star appearance.

Ellis Hits Jumper To Lift No. 17 USC Past Washington State Boogie Ellis hit a 16-foot jumper from the foul line with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 17 Southern California a 62-60 comeback victory over Washington State on Sunday night.

Niemann Keeps His Distance, Closes Out Big Win At RivieraThe 23-year-old from Chile chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th to stretch his lead to five, and he held on for a two-shot victory over British Open champion Collin Morikawa (65) and Young, whose last hopes ended with a bogey from the bunker on the 16th. Young shot 70.