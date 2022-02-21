YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — The official 2022 White House Christmas Ornament will be unveiled at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda on Monday, Presidents Day.
The ornament will be unveiled during a special event at 11 a.m. in a replica of the White House East Room.
The event marks the first time the ornament will be unveiled on the West Coast.
The library will also mark Presidents Day by having actors portraying Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and George Washington be available for pictures throughout the day.
The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the first 500 visitors will receive a slice of cherry pie.
