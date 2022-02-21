HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A memorial grew Monday outside of the Huntington Beach Police Office for Officer Nicholas Vella who died Saturday in a helicopter crash in Newport Beach.

Sara Paonessa, who witnessed the crash, said something sounded horribly wrong moments before the Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed Saturday killing Vella.

Security video appears to show the helicopter nosediving into the channel

“That’s kinda what it sounded like was like a loud vibration almost,” said witness Sara Paonessa. “We assumed it was a boat that was maybe crashing or having a problem, I mean I didn’t expect it to be a helicopter.”

The NTSB has removed the wreckage and will carefully study it for clues as to what went wrong.

They also plan to speak with the pilot who survived. Neighbors and authorities credit him with navigating around nearby homes and boats and preventing what could have been an even greater loss.

As that investigation moves forward, the Huntington Beach Police Department has confirmed that all three helicopters in their fleet were set to be phased out and replaced starting this year.

A recent department post stated city mechanics had taken “outstanding care of the helicopters,” but that when they get to be older than some of the officers it’s time for an upgrade.

A department spokesperson stresses there had been no concerns with the helicopters’ operations that it was just time to replace them. On Sunday, the police chief grounded the other two for now, calling for them to be fully inspected.

Huntington Beach Resident Aiden Chambers came to the police station to pay tribute to Vella. “I feel sad for that family that they have to experience this,” Chambers said.

HBPD said Vella was a pilot too and part of their air support bureau. They also say he spent free time raising funds for veterans, describing him as a kind man ready to help wherever he was needed.

He’s survived by a wife and a daughter.