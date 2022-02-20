SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – Two people lost their lives after a multi-vehicle crash happened early Sunday morning on the 405 freeway near Seal Beach.
The California Highway Patrol believes one of the drivers involved may have been driving the wrong way on the 405 near the 605 freeway.
Six vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place on southbound lanes.
One driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries while two others were treated at the scene.
The identity of the two people killed have not been identified.