MACARTHUR PARK (CBSLA) — Two men were shot across the street from MacArthur Park Sunday, one fatally.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street just before 1 p.m., where they found one man dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. He is said to have died at the scene.
The second victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
His condition was not known.
Investigators were searching for a suspect and motive in the shooting.
