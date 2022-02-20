NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter crashed into the water in Newport Beach Saturday in front of dozens of witnesses lining the beach. One officer was killed, while the other was left in critical condition.

First reports of the incident came in just after 6:30 p.m. at El Paseo Street. Both officers on board were rescued from the wreckage and transported to nearby trauma centers.

A witness at the scene detailed how several civilian boats rushed to the scene of the wreckage in an attempt to assist the officers who were trapped onboard the aircraft. Footage from the scene also showed beachgoers and officers on hand working to open the helicopter doors and rescue the pilots.

With Sky9 Chopper overhead, the helicopter could be seen in the Newport Bay waters between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula, somewhere between 10 to 20 feet off the shoreline.

In the moments following the crash, Huntington Beach Police Department tweeted confirmation that their aircraft was involved in the crash, “We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available.”

As of 8:00 p.m., the helicopter, which officers refer to as HB1, could still be seen in the water.

During a press conference held Saturday evening, Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra disclosed that one of the officers, a 14-year veteran, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. He was identified as 44-year-old Nicholas Vella. They also noted that the other officer, a 16-year-veteran, is in stable condition.

Vella leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

Circumstances surrounding what caused the crash remained unclear as an investigation ensued. The National Transportation Safety Board is one of the agencies investigating the crash.

Huntington Beach Police posted a remembrance for their fallen brother via Facebook Saturday evening, which read:

“It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of HBPD. Officer Vella died this evening after our police helicopter, HB-1, crashed into the waters off Newport while responding to a call for service. A second officer was injured and is in stable condition. Officer Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter. He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity. Please join us in extending prayers to Officer Vella’s family. We want to thank the community and our law enforcement partners for your support during this difficult time.” Parra indicated that the helicopter was en route to a “disturbance fight call” in Newport Beach at the time of the crash. “This is a difficult night for all of us. I would ask for your prayers and support, as we support our officer’s family as we grieve through this,” Parra continued. Chief John Lewis, of the Newport Beach Police Department detailed how his crews were on hand to assist when the helicopter initially made entry into the harbor.

The witness who spoke with CBS reporter Rick Montanez, preferred to remain unnamed, though he detailed the moments leading up to the crash landing to CBS reporters.

“We were driving over here and we heard the pitch of the helicopter and it sounded like the helicopter was in distress,” he said. “When we looked at the helicopter it was out of control. It was obvious the helicopter was gonna go down. It did go down, and almost immediately sunk.”

Officers, paramedics and other first responders joined in a procession for Vella as his body was transported to the Orange County Coroner’s Office at around 11:20, on the three-and-a-half mile drive from Orange County Global Medical Center.

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize also spoke at the press conference.

The helicopter is reportedly one of three that operate out of HBPD, all of which are turbine-powered. HBPD helicopters serve Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and the Costa Mesa areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.