ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — At least four people were injured, including 2 firefighters, in a structure fire at an illegal marijuana dispensary in Anaheim, authorities said Sunday.
Anaheim police responded to the fire in the 2600 block of Woodland Drive just after 11:20 a.m. Sunday. The fire was about 1.2 miles away from Knott's Berry Farm.
When they arrived on scene, police located an illegal marijuana dispensary. Two people were located with burn injuries. Both were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
When firefighters arrived on scene, there was an explosion, police said. Two firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police said the explosion was likely the result of honey butane.
The incident remains under investigation.