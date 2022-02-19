POMONA (CBSLA) – Two people were arrested during a traffic safety checkpoint Saturday in Pomona for driving under the influence.
In addition to the two arrests, officers with the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Safety Team cited 54 drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed 17 vehicles, according to Pomona PD.
The checkpoint was conducted from 9 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday at Holt and Hershey avenues.
In 2021, Pomona PD investigated 125 DUI collisions that killed two and injured 38 people.