Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:

Good news for guacamole fans! Washington D.C. is lifting a ban on inspections of Mexican avocados, allowing exports to resume. The decision came after new measures were put in place to protect U.S. agricultural inspectors. Last week, one of the inspectors was threatened in an area where growers are routinely subject to extortion by drug cartels.

The Oscars will require Covid-19 vaccination for nominees and guests, but not performers and presenters for this year’s ceremony. Two negative COVID-19 tests will also be required for guests, while presenters will be “tested rigorously.” The Academy Awards will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro resigned Thursday, immediately leaving his post of running the largest public university system in the country. Castro was recently accused of failing to investigate or discipline a top leader at Cal State Fresno, despite years of complaints that he sexually harassed and bullied people there.