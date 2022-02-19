PASADENA (CBSLA) – A man lost his life on Friday after the vehicle he was riding in crashed into a parked car at Sunset Avenue and Washington Place.
Oscar Munoz-Luna was behind the wheel of a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that collided with a parked vehicle that was parked on the southside of Washington Place west of Sunset Avenue.
There were no one inside of the parked vehicle.
However, there were two other passengers inside of the Chevrolet. One of the passengers, identified as a 55-year-old man, suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Munoz-Luna and a backseat passenger suffered minor injuries that were not considered life threatening.
After an investigation, Munoz-Luna, a Pasadena resident, was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241 or can report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).