LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNS) – There is no slow down in sight in the surge at the pump.
Gas prices in Los Angeles County reached a record high for the 14th time in 16 days, continuing to take a toll on drivers' wallets.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose three-tenths of a cent to $4.78.
A run of 17 increases in 18 days totaling 11.3 cents ended Friday when
the average price was unchanged.
It is 3 cents more than one week ago, 11 cents higher than one month ago and $1.18 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.76, ending a run of seven increases in eight days totaling 3.9 cents, including three-tenths of a cent Friday.
It is 3 cents more than one week ago, 10.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.164 greater than one year ago.
Orange County average price has set 12 record highs since Feb. 3.
