ECHO PARK (CBSLA) – Firefighters Saturday knocked down a blaze in one unit at a two-story condominium structure in Echo Park.
The 34 firefighters dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to 1874 N. Alvarado St. had the fire knocked down within 19 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
"Crews are still working to ensure no hot spots remain in the walls and conducting overhaul operations," Stewart said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.