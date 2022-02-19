SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Following the Rams Super Bowl LVI win, safety Eric Weddle announced his second retirement from the game of football – but not completely.

He is set to take over the reigns at Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego at the end of the 2022 season, which will be his first foray into coaching.

Weddle will replace current Head Coach Tristan McCoy, who has held the position since 2010. However, in a Facebook post, the school indicated that McCoy will still remain a part of their organization.

Weddle brings an incredible wealth of knowledge to the school after a lengthy 14-year NFL career.

Originally from Fontana, he was raised in Alta Loma, where he attended Alta Loma High School – earning a slew of accolades during his four years of football while there, including two All-CIF Selections. Weddle would go on to join the Utah Utes where he was a four-year starter, a consensus All-American and a two-time Mountain Western Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The San Diego Chargers selected Weddle in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft, He would remain with the franchise until 2015, earning all five of his NFL All-Pro Selection, two of which were First-Team, and three of which were Second-Team nods. He was also to three Pro Bowls as a Charger.

In 2016 Weddle would move on to the Baltimore Ravens where he was named to an additional three Pro Bowls.

He would join his third team in 2019, when he signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract. Following their final game in 2020, he would retire – for the first time.

It would only last for one season, when Weddle rejoined the Rams at the beginning of their playoff run on Jan 12, after news broke that the teams safety Jordan Fuller would miss the playoffs. After finally winning a Super Bowl ring in the team’s 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Weddle officially retired for the second time.

He finished his NFL career with 1,179 tackles (903 of which were solo tackles), 29 interceptions and 98 pass deflections. He was also named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Now, Weddle joins a high school with an established history of success. During their time under Coach McCoy, the Broncos have gone 73 – 52 with a 2015 CIF Championship.