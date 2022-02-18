COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway in Costa Mesa, after the same suspected reportedly committed multiple sexual batteries within a three block radius in the span of an hour Thursday.
Costa Mesa Police Department is searching for a male suspect, believed to be Hispanic, that is between 5-foot, 8-inches and 6 feet tall. He is said to be somewhere between 25 and 30 years old, as detailed by the two female victims.
When he attacked them, at the two separate locations, he was reportedly wearing dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a dark colored face mask.
Both victims reported that the incidents occurred in the area between the 700 and 900 block of West 18th Street in Costa Mesa at around 8 p.m.
Authorities urge anyone with information on either incident to reach out to them at their non-emergency line at (714) 754-5252.