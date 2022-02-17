BURBANK (CBSLA) – One person died Thursday after being hit by a train in Burbank.
It happened around 6 a.m. at the train tracks behind the Burbank Animal Shelter located at 1150 North Victory Place.
According to the Burbank Police Department, officers received a call regarding a pedestrian that had reportedly been hit by a train. When the officers arrived, they located a deceased individual with severe injuries.
At this time, the identity of the deceased is unknown, nor is it known why the individual was on the tracks.
Police added there are several unhoused encampments in and around the area.
The VC Line 100 to Los Angeles was stopped around 6:13 a.m. between Burbank Airport South and Burbank Downtown due to the incident. Officials said to expect delays.
