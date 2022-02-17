GLENDALE (CBSLA) – A man was arrested three times in the span of 16 hours Sunday in Glendale, with the final arrest coming after he broke into an apartment, prompting a standoff.
The suspect, identified as 47-year-old James Langdon, was first taken into custody at 3 a.m. when Glendale police officers observed him acting erratically at the intersection of Colorado and Louis streets. After running across a street, they chased him down and took him into custody after a brief struggle.READ MORE: Search On For Torrance Hiker Missing In Frazier Park
He was taken to a hospital and then booked and released on a charge of obstruction.
Then at 9:30 a.m. that same day, officers were called to a business in the 1400 block of Chevy Chase Drive, where the same suspect, Langdon, had tried to break in with a screwdriver, police said.READ MORE: Video Shows Matt Stafford Turning Back On Photographer After Fall At Rams Super Bowl Rally
He was arrested again, this time on trespassing charges. He was booked and released within three hours.
At 7 p.m. that evening, police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Balboa Avenue on a burglary. Residents had arrived home to find that their apartment had been ransacked and a suspect, Langdon, yelling from inside the apartment.
Officers formed a perimeter and standoff ensued when Langdon refused to exit the apartment, barricading himself in one of the bedrooms. He eventually surrendered.MORE NEWS: Azusa Officer Recuperating After Fatal Police Shooting
He was taken into custody again on charges of burglary and vandalism. He is now being held on $150,000 bail.