DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – A fire damaged several units in a condo complex in Diamond Bar early Thursday morning.
The blaze was first reported at 2:25 a.m. in the 300 block of South Prospectors Road, near Golden Springs Road.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded and extinguished the flames. Three units were damaged.
The fire started on the first floor of the building, the fire department said. No further details were confirmed.
There was no word of any injuries.
At least seven people were displaced. The Red Cross was assisting them with temporary housing.
The cause is under investigation.