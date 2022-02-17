IRVINE (CBSLA) — Irvine Police Department officers began pursuit of a suspect Thursday evening in Irvine.
READ MORE: Police Seek Help Finding Hit-And-Run Motorist In Pedestrian's Death; $50,000 Reward Offered
The pursuit began in Irvine, when the suspect reportedly committed a traffic violation, but California Highway Patrol officials took over control of the pursuit shortly after the chase began.
Per a report from Irvine Police, the suspect was shooting fireworks at pedestrians, and when officers arrived they found him sitting in his “blacked-out” vehicle. When they attempted to stop him, he fled.READ MORE: Deputy-Involved Shooting Thursday Evening In Norwalk
Just after 8:15 p.m., authorities attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, and despite ripping off the vehicle’s bumper and causing it to turn 180-degrees, the driver was able to avoid the several law enforcement vehicles in the immediate area.
A second PIT maneuver at 8:18 p.m. proved successful, as two CHP vehicles pinned the vehicle against a sidewalk on Naranja Avenue and Jefferson Street in Downey.
The suspect immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but authorities were able to promptly apprehend him outside of a residence in the area that the suspect was trying to enter.MORE NEWS: CHP Pulls Off Pursuit Of RV; Suspect Wanted For Alleged Assault With An Axe
As authorities attempted to place the handcuffed suspect into the backseat of their vehicle, he could be seen struggling and resisting their efforts.