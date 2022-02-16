LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time since October, Los Angeles’ 10th district will have a voting representative on the City Council and it’s a familiar face.
Council President Nury Martinez has appointed former Councilman Herb Wesson to replace Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas who was indicted in a federal corruption case.
“With over 30 years in public service representing the residents of Council District 10, there is no better choice at this time than former Councilmember Herb Wesson,” said Martinez. “Mr. Wesson cares deeply about the communities he represents and knows the district better than anyone. The constituents of Council District 10 need a voting member who understands their community to represent them within Council Chambers.”
Wesson represented the 10th District from 2005 to December 2020.
If the full council approves the appointment, Wesson will stay on until Dec. 31, unless Ridley-Thomas is acquitted or the charges are dropped.
The corruption trial is set to begin in August.
