RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Two parents in Riverside were arrested after an investigation uncovered their sexual abuse of their daughter and son.
The father, 34-year-old Joshua Hawkins was arrested last November for sexually abusing his teenage daughter. He was booked on multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 with force, continuous sexual abuse of a child. child cruelty and acting in concert aiding or abetting in the sexual assault with a victim under 14.
The stepmother, 30-year-old Sabrina Hawkins was arrested several months later on February 3, 2022, after police learned that she was also sexually abusing her stepson. The two were detained in the Robert Presley Detention. She was booked on similar charges of multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault and lewd acts on a minor, child cruelty, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and acting in concert, aiding or abetting the sexual assault with a victim under 14.
Both of the parents worked with children in the city and near their Orangecrest neighborhood. They are being held in custody on $2 million bail.
The siblings are safe and are with other family members.
Police ask residents with information to call Detective Stacie Ontko at (951) 353-7121 or email SOntko@RiversideCA.gov.