LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department has announced a reward of $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in connection with the fatal beating of a 59-year-old Asian man that took place in the Chinatown area of Downtown Los Angeles in Sept. 2021.
On Sept. 3, authorities were dispatched to the scene at an apartment complex on Centennial Street, following reports of battery. Upon arrival, first responders found Michael Lam, the 59-year-old victim, suffering from blunt force trauma. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was unresponsive to medical treatment and pronounced dead.
Authorities have yet to disclose a wide array of information in the case, though they believe that Lam, the property manager at the complex, may have been involved in some sort of dispute before he was assaulted.
They are looking for a suspect, or multiple suspects who may have been involved.
Anyone with information on the assault was asked to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Calzadillas or Ruiz at (213) 996-4116.