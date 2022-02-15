LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public’s help in tracking down information regarding a December 2021 follow home robbery.

The robbery happened on Dec. 11, 2021, at around 8 p.m. in a parking garage off of the 1200 block of South Flower Street in downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance cameras captured the two victims exciting their vehicle before walking into the nearby elevator lobby. As the victims waited for the elevator, two suspects exited a black Volkswagen Tiguan, while one suspect, James Stewart, 31 stayed in the vehicle. The two suspects that exited the vehicle, armed with handguns, held the victims at gunpoint and demanded their property. Police identified Kenneth Bonds, 18, as one of the armed suspects. As of Feb. 15, he was still at large.

The victims gave up their jewelry, phone and keys. The two suspects ran out of the lobby, one suspect entered the front passenger seat of the Tiguan while the other suspect stole the victims’ vehicle. They were last seen driving south on Flower Street.

The victims’ car and phone were recovered a short time later.

Police believe the suspects are responsible for a second robbery that happened a few hours later in the 23500 block of Calabasas Road in Calabasas. The victim in this robbery was hit over the head with a handgun for not complying. Another victim, a witness to the assault, was also robbed after the suspects stole her purse.

Authorities believe a third suspect is still at large but have not released a description. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.