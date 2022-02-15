LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Opportunity came to Lynwood High School in the form of a convoy of recruiters from historically Black colleges and universities.

High school seniors visiting a college fair at Lynwood High School Monday got a chance to speak to about two dozen HBCU recruiters, and possibly be accepted on the spot.

Organizers of the event say they are hoping to give out more than $3 million in scholarships at Lynwood High School.

“Today is about letting students know that regardless of their background, where they’re from, higher education is available, access to higher education is here. We’re here to help them navigate, we’re here to help connect them to college careers and beyond,” said Dr. Theresa Price, founder of the National College Resources Foundation.

The organization will hold another in-person college fair this coming Saturday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 23rd Annual Black College Expo will be in-person this year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be an opportunity for students to get accepted on the spot, have their application fees waived, and win a scholarship.