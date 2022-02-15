SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A man who was burned in an early-morning explosion has been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing honey oil in his Simi Valley apartment.
An explosion was reported at about 4:14 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 1800 block of Bishop Lane, according to Simi Valley police. Officers who arrived first on the scene found the windows blown out of a downstairs apartment unit.
Surveillance video from the complex showed the dark apartment suddenly exploding into, sending debris into nearby grass and sidewalks.
On 2/15/22, at approximately 0414 hours, SVPD officers and VCFD responded to a report of an explosion at 1868 Bishop Lane. Officers discovered that several of a single apartment’s windows were blown out, minor injuries to occupants. One subject was arrested. No other injuries. pic.twitter.com/o42dAjjovJ
— SVPD (@SimiValleyPD) February 15, 2022
The officers found 45-year-old Jason Ward and his roommate inside the apartment. Ward had suffered burns to the top of his feet and his hair was singed, but the unidentified roommate was not injured.
Police say evidence of a butane honey oil lab, which extracts THC from marijuana using butane, was found at the apartment. Ward was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance.
No other injuries were reported. Ventura County Fire determined the apartment didn’t appear to sustain structural damage. But representatives from the city’s Building and Safety department will be consulted to verify the apartment’s structural integrity, police said.