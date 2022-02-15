ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Starting Thursday, vaccinated visitors at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be able to shed their face coverings.
According to the theme park’s revised visitor guidelines, beginning Thursday, masks will be required only for unvaccinated visitors aged 2 and older in indoor locations.READ MORE: Coachella Won't Require Masks, Testing, Or Vaccination When Festival Returns In April
“Face coverings are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid,” according to revised guidelines posted on the theme park’s website. “Face coverings are optional for guests in outdoor areas.”READ MORE: Everything You Need To Know For Wednesday's Rams Super Bowl Parade
On Wednesday, the state of California will lift its COVID-19 indoor mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people.
However, Los Angeles County will not drop its indoor face-covering regulation until virus transmission falls more dramatically.MORE NEWS: Orange County Bus Drivers Reach Tentative Deal To Avert Strike
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)