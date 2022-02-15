WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a suspect allegedly responsible for assaulting a woman in the Fairfax district before breaking into another woman’s West Hollywood home less than a mile away.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 30s assaulted an adult woman at around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of the 800 block of Vista Ave in Fairfax. Police said that he pushed the victim into a garage and attempted to rape her but she was able to get free. The suspect then fled the scene.READ MORE: All LA County Beaches Close Due To Lightning As Cold Front Brings Rain, Hail, Snow To Southland
About 15-20 minutes after fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department claimed that the man pushed another woman into her apartment off the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in West Hollywood. The victim then screamed, scaring the man before he ran away.READ MORE: Several Suspects Arrested In Connection To Armed Robberies In Beverly Hills
LASD has described this man as a Black man, in his 30s wearing dark clothing and carrying a bag. Authorities said that he is also a transient.
Law enforcement asked people call the LAPD West Bureau Special Assaults (213) 473-0447 if they have any information about the incident.MORE NEWS: Super Bowl Draws Largest Television Audience Since 2017
The Sheriff’s Department recommended residents walk and run in pairs and be aware of their surroundings.