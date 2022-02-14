LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After hosting a Super Bowl that saw the home team Los Angeles Rams hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy, the big game was officially handed over to next year’s host: Arizona.
“It’s safe to say we’re now the greatest sports city in the world,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a news conference at the L.A. Convention Center.
Garcetti, Inglewood Mayor James Butts and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell celebrated the success of Super Bowl weekend.
"It is true from every aspect that the Super Bowl always sets a new bar for the next city," Goodell said. "I think that's part of what makes this game so great, whether it's the logistics around the game, or the work that goes into leaving a legacy behind in the community, every city seems to do it in their own way, and everyone seems to set a new bar for everyone, and thank you L.A. for setting that bar so high."
Former legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was on hand to accept the handover.
“We truly do have some big shoes to fill next year,” Fitzgerald said.
Also at the meeting, Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp was officially awarded the Pete Rozelle Trophy for earning Super Bowl MVP honors. Kupp had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the game, including the game winner with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The stadium has played host to two Super Bowls already, Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.