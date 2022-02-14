ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – After their thrilling win in Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams stars Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald are headed to the happiest place on earth: Disneyland.

The trio were joined by their families in shouting “We’re all going to Disneyland” in a commercial that aired shortly after the Rams 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Kupp, Donald and Stafford will be part of what is billed as a cavalcade on Main Street U.S.A. The cavalcade is set for 1:30 p.m.

The commercial also featured several Make-A-Wish children who made a wish to attend the game and cheer on the Rams.

This is the first time three players have appeared in the “what’s next” commercial that began in 1987 and featured New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms after he was chosen the MVP of Super Bowl XXI.

Donald is the third defensive player to be in the commercial, joining Seattle Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 and New England cornerback Malcolm Butler who made a goal line interception in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 to preserve the Patriots’ lead.

Kupp caught the game-winning 1-yard touchdown pass from Stafford with one minute, 25 seconds to play and was selected as the MVP for catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, all game highs.

Kupp, Donald and Stafford are expected to experience some of the attractions at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park and interact with Disney characters.

