DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A man was charged Monday with a series of arson counts in connection to the Sycamore Fire that burned six homes in Whittier.
Kevin Whitlock, 55, was charged with six counts of arson of an inhabited structure or property and one count each of arson of property of another and arson of a structure or forest, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Whitlock was found on a hiking trail with a “non-lethal” burn injury and was taken to a hospital where he was arrested.
The fire was first reported at about 2:45 p.m. last Thursday in the hills behind East Banyan Rim Drive and Cinco View Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Footage from Sky 9 chopper overhead showed at least two homes engulfed by flames.
By the time the fire was extinguished Thursday night, two homes were destroyed and four others were damaged, authorities said.
Whitlock remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Downey.
